Leeds Rhinos and rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield to exit England Rugby Union

LEEDS RHINOS and rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield is set to exit England Rugby Union following the nation’s semi-final exit from the Rugby World Cup.

England’s World Cup campaign came to an end on Saturday night following a heartbreaking 16-15 defeat to South Africa and now head coach Steve Borthwick is set to wield the axe.

Sinfield, who helped Borthwick win the Premiership title with Leicester Tigers, is set to be replaced by South Africa defence coach Felix Jones, according to The Telegraph.

Where that leaves Sinfield in terms of his future in either code remains to be seen, but there should be no shortage of offers for the rugby league hero – from either code.

The Telegraph stated: “The coaching set-up will also be bolstered by the recruitment of Felix Jones, the Irishman who is currently the defence coach with the Springboks for the last five years.

“Felix Jones is a coach obsessed with detail in a similar fashion to Borthwick – it was his defensive strategy that plotted the downfall of Farrell in the 2019 final.

“And his arrival in January will almost certainly see Kevin Sinfield, England’s current defence coach who joined the set-up from Leicester with Borthwick but has lacked the experience to make a significant impact on the Test stage, move on as part of a mutual agreement.”

Sinfield only joined the England Rugby Union set-up earlier this year.

