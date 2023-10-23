Biggest hint dropped yet over Owen Farrell future with Wigan Warriors link failing to subside

THE biggest hint yet has been dropped on the future of England rugby union hero Owen Farrell, with a link to the Wigan Warriors in Super League never going away.

The 32-year-old is, of course, from great rugby league and union stock with his father Andy making a successful career in both codes.

However, Owen himself has been a 15-code professional his entire career, though rumours of a move to Wigan are perhaps stronger than ever.

And following England’s exit from the Rugby Union World Cup at the weekend in a heartbreaking 16-15 loss to South Africa, speculation once more swirled that Farrell could make the move to the 13-man code.

That being said, The Telegraph has seemingly quashed those rumours by stating that England head coach Steve Borthwick is keen for Farrell to be the poster boy for the rugby union nation for the next four years until the next World Cup.

The Telegraph stated:”…the standard-bearer for the next four-year cycle is most likely to be Owen Farrell. Whether the Saracens fly-half retains the captaincy all the way to the World Cup in Australia in 2027 remains to be seen.

“But given the physical conditioning of the 32-year-old, and the way he looks after his body, it is thought that Borthwick believes Farrell will play a key role in the next cycle, similar fashion to that leadership and game management influence that Johnny Sexton delivered for Ireland over the last four years.”

Though the passage itself doesn’t necessarily confirm Farrell’s future, it is perhaps the biggest hint yet that the northerner could see out his future in the 15-man game.

