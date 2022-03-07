Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves worst hit as six Super League players banned

Six Super League players have been banned by the match review panel following the latest round of Super League fixtures.

Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves have been worst affected with both clubs losing two players.

For the Rhinos, both Cameron Smith and Kruise Leeming will miss this Thursday’s visit of Hull FC after copping one-match bans.

Smith has been punished for Grade B dangerous contact for an offence the panel said applied “pressure to the limb or limbs” of an opponent which carried an “unacceptable risk of injury”.

Leeming has been banned for a Grade B high tackle following the offence that saw him sin binned in Leeds’ victory at Wakefield Trinity which the panel described as “reckless”.

Leeds’ David Fusitu’a was also charged with a Grade A late hit but has escaped a suspension.

For Warrington, Josh Charnley has been banned for two matches for Grade C strikes in their loss to Catalans Dragons, described as “kicking” which made “light contact” with an opponent.

Matt Davis has received a one-match suspension for a Grade B dangerous tackle which the panel deemed a “crusher”, and will miss the Wolves’ trip to St Helens on Friday while Charnley sits out not only that fixture but the home tie with Wakefield the following weekend.

Saints will be without a key man themselves for the Warrington game, with Konrad Hurrell given a one-match ban for a Grade A late hit in their win at Hull KR which caused “flexion to the head, neck or spinal column” of an opponent.

And Max Jowitt has been slapped with a two-match suspension for Grade C other contrary behaviour against Leeds, described as leading “with knees” in a way which involved “dangerous contact”.

That means he will miss Wakefield’s next two fixtures against Toulouse Olympique and Warrington.

There were also cautions handed out to Saints’ Joe Batchelor and Salford Red Devils’ Shane Wright, both for late hits.