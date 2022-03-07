Super League Round 4: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…
Wakefield Trinity 18-34 Leeds Rhinos
Ash Handley scored a spectacular treble to help Leeds to a priceless win.
3 pts – Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos)
2 pts – Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)
1 pt – Jack Walker (Leeds Rhinos)
Hull Kingston Rovers 8-42 St Helens
Sione Mata’utia was brilliant in both attack and defence, and his pass to set up Tommy Makinson to score in the second half was outstanding.
3 pts – Sione Mata’utia (St Helens)
2 pts – Tommy Makinson (St Helens)
1 pt – Lewis Dodd (St Helens)
Warrington Wolves 18-24 Catalans Dragons
Josh Drinkwater directed his team around the field with great assurance.
3 pts – Josh Drinkwater (Catalans Dragons)
2 pts – Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons)
1 pt – Mickael Goudemand (Catalans Dragons)
Toulouse Olympique 28-29 Wigan Warriors
Tony Gigot was at his brilliant field-goal and 40/20 best, at the heart of everything for Toulouse with his unique creative approach.
3 pts – Tony Gigot (Toulouse Olympique)
2 pts – Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)
1 pt – Lucas Albert (Toulouse Olympique)
Huddersfield Giants 34-2 Salford Red Devils
You couldn’t fault any of the Huddersfield side, but Chris McQueen produced an excellent display in the forwards and was a nuisance for Salford all afternoon.
3 pts – Chris McQueen (Huddersfield Giants)
2 pts – Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants)
1 pt – Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants)
Castleford Tigers 33-26 Hull FC
Paul McShane was exceptional for the home side. The crafty makeshift halfback caused Hull endless problems and had a hand in a few Tigers tries.
3 pts – Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers)
2 pts – Gareth O’Brien (Castleford Tigers)
1 pt – Josh Griffin (Hull FC)
Albert Goldthorpe Medal table (+ Round 4 points)
1 Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 8 (+2)
2 Sione Mata’utia (St Helens) 7 (+3)
3= Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons) 5 (+2)
3= Chris McQueen (Huddersfield Giants) 5 (+3)
5= Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 4
5= George Williams (Warrington Wolves) 4
7= Multiple players on 3 points