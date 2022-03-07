Super League Round 4: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Wakefield Trinity 18-34 Leeds Rhinos

Ash Handley scored a spectacular treble to help Leeds to a priceless win.

3 pts – Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos)

2 pts – Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

1 pt – Jack Walker (Leeds Rhinos)

Hull Kingston Rovers 8-42 St Helens

Sione Mata’utia was brilliant in both attack and defence, and his pass to set up Tommy Makinson to score in the second half was outstanding.

3 pts – Sione Mata’utia (St Helens)

2 pts – Tommy Makinson (St Helens)

1 pt – Lewis Dodd (St Helens)

Warrington Wolves 18-24 Catalans Dragons

Josh Drinkwater directed his team around the field with great assurance.

3 pts – Josh Drinkwater (Catalans Dragons)

2 pts – Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons)

1 pt – Mickael Goudemand (Catalans Dragons)

Toulouse Olympique 28-29 Wigan Warriors

Tony Gigot was at his brilliant field-goal and 40/20 best, at the heart of everything for Toulouse with his unique creative approach.

3 pts – Tony Gigot (Toulouse Olympique)

2 pts – Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

1 pt – Lucas Albert (Toulouse Olympique)

Huddersfield Giants 34-2 Salford Red Devils

You couldn’t fault any of the Huddersfield side, but Chris McQueen produced an excellent display in the forwards and was a nuisance for Salford all afternoon.

3 pts – Chris McQueen (Huddersfield Giants)

2 pts – Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants)

1 pt – Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants)

Castleford Tigers 33-26 Hull FC

Paul McShane was exceptional for the home side. The crafty makeshift halfback caused Hull endless problems and had a hand in a few Tigers tries.

3 pts – Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers)

2 pts – Gareth O’Brien (Castleford Tigers)

1 pt – Josh Griffin (Hull FC)

Albert Goldthorpe Medal table (+ Round 4 points)

1 Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 8 (+2)

2 Sione Mata’utia (St Helens) 7 (+3)

3= Mike McMeeken (Catalans Dragons) 5 (+2)

3= Chris McQueen (Huddersfield Giants) 5 (+3)

5= Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 4

5= George Williams (Warrington Wolves) 4

7= Multiple players on 3 points

