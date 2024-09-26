Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur and ex-Wigan Warriors head coach linked with NRL job

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur and former Wigan Warriors boss Michael Maguire have been linked with the vacant Brisbane Broncos job, the Daily Telegraph has reported.

Brisbane stalwart Kevin Walters was axed as head coach yesterday following the Broncos’ failure to reach the NRL finals.

At the time Broncos chairman Karl Morris paid tribute to Walters, saying: “Kevvie did his best over the last four years and it’s the toughest job in the world being an NRL coach.

“Kev will always be a respected and valued legend of the Broncos and he will always be treated that way.

“I feel for Kevvie. He puts his heart and soul into his job, but these are huge jobs and people don’t always understand the pressure of being an NRL coach.

“He had four years of it and we have great respect for his efforts over the last four years.”

Now though, the Daily Telegraph has linked Arthur and Maguire – along with ex-South Sydney Rabbitohs boss Jason Demetriou and Ipswich Jets premiership duo Ben and Shane Walker – with the vacant spot at Red Hill.

Arthur, of course, signed a one-year deal with Leeds for the 2025 Super League season after overseeing an improvement at Headingley in his initial short-term contract with the club.

