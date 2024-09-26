Ex-St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf set to stand down from his long-term commitment as international head coach

FORMER St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf is set to stand down as international head coach of Tonga after the Pacific Championships.

Woolf, who led Saints to three Grand Final victories and one Challenge Cup success during his tenure between 2020 and 2022, will instead focus on in his first full-time NRL head coaching role at the Dolphins.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph, which has claimed that Woolf’s final hurrah for the Mate Ma’a will take place at the end of the 2024 calendar season.

The former Saints boss has transformed the Pacific Island kingdom into a powerhouse of rugby league, leading Tonga to the semi-finals and quarter-finals of the past two World Cups, with a victory against Australia also being secured in 2019.

But Woolf reportedly wants to commit himself full-time to the Dolphins, after taking over the reins from South Sydney Rabbitohs-bound Wayne Bennett.

