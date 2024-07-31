Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur linked with yet another coaching role

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur may only have been in his role for a few weeks, but he continues to be linked with other roles.

With the potential new NRL franchise Perth Bears eyeing up the former Parramatta Eels boss if they do indeed make it as the 18th club, it doesn’t seem too likely that Arthur will stick around in the UK for long.

But, now Fox Sports is reporting that Arthur is being touted as a potential assistant coach for the Newcastle Knights, alongside Adam O’Brien.

Perviously, Arthur had spoken of his desire to eventually return to the NRL, saying: “I’ve been honest about it all the way through, I want to be a career coach in the NRL and still feel like I’ve got some unfinished business there.”

Arthur was head coach of the EEls for ten seasons, leading the team to the NRL Grand Final in 2022. He coached the Eels for 264 games before leaving the club in May this year.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast