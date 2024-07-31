Featherstone Rovers confirm player swap with Championship rivals

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have confirmed the signing of Jimmy Beckett on a deal until the end of the 2025 season.

Beckett, 24, returns to the Rovers with immediate effect after three seasons at Dewsbury Rams where he captained the team throughout this season.

As a result, Zeus Silk and Keenen Tomlinson have both moved in the opposite direction, joining the Rams with immediate effect.

Beckett, a homegrown prop-forward, was previously at Post Office Road between 2019 and 2021 before moving to Dewsbury where he became a stand-out performer in the Rams’ pack.

“I’m delighted to be back at my hometown club for the next few seasons,” said Beckett.

“I really enjoyed my time with Dewsbury and would like to thank everyone at the club for making my three years there very enjoyable.

“I’m now excited by the challenge that lies ahead. I obviously have previous experience of playing in front of the class Fev fans and I now can’t wait to do it again and give my absolute best for this great club.”

