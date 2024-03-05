Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith believes James Bentley’s reputation is ‘inaccurate’ with Super League rivals “trying to get under his skin”

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith believes that James Bentley’s reputation is ‘inaccurate’ after the Ireland international was banned for one game for a Grade B Head Contact in Leeds’ 18-10 win over Catalans Dragons.

Bentley was struck around the head by Catalans forward Tariq Sims before being pushed off the field in a melee.

And Smith has praised Bentley for the great “constraint” he has shown this year in big moments.

“I think, firstly, there have been a few of these incidents where the retaliator has got himself into trouble,” Smith said.

“I think that might or might not have been factored into the equation. James has got a bit of a reputation but I think that has been inaccurately framed of late.

“He has reacted a couple of times in that game which we need to work on. It’s not ok to react but he got a clip around the jaw and then got pushed into a concrete wall so those moments of brief reaction need to be attended to.

“I in his general gameplay, other teams are trying to get under his skin but he’s not actually reacting in general play. He has changed the way he plays.

“He has refrained from getting into scuffles at times. We are ok with the week’s ban verdict and it’ll be something James does need to learn from but he is showing good signs of constraint during the ball-in-play time.”

Smith also revealed that he was “surprised” with Justin Sangare being charged with a Grade B Head Contact.

“I was quite surprised with Justin’s charge. If that one is a Grade B, I’m not sure what a Grade A looks like.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.