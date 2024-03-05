Super League Refereeing Appointments as Aaron Moore gets marquee gig

ANOTHER week of Super League is upon us and what a weekend it promises to be.
Hull KR and Warrington Wolves kick things off on Thursday night before Castleford Tigers take on Huddersfield Giants at The Jungle on Friday night.
Elsewhere on Friday, St Helens do battle with Salford Red Devils as Leigh Leopards host Leeds Rhinos at the Leigh Sports Village.
On Saturday, Hull FC travel to Catalans Dragons winless under Tony Smith in 2024 whilst London Broncos host world champions Wigan Warriors.
Here are the refereeing appointments for those games:
Hull KR v Warrington Wolves
07th March, KO: 20:00
M Com: M. Hebblethwaite
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: L. Moore
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
Video Referee: J. Smith
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
St Helens v Salford Red Devils
08th March, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Referee: M. Lynn
Touch Judge 1: S. Ellis
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
Video Referee: M. Griffiths
Time Keeper: A. Brown
Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos
08th March, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Mills
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: N. Bennett
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Time Keeper: K. Leyland
Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants
08th March, KO: 20:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: K. Moore
Touch Judge 1: L. Rush
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
Video Referee: J. Vella
Time Keeper: D. Milburn
London Broncos v Wigan Warriors
09th March, KO: 15:00
M Com: D. Moss
Referee: J. Vella
Reserve Referee: G. Winnard
Touch Judge 1: R. Cox
Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Time Keeper: A. Creasey
Catalans Dragons v Hull FC
09th March, KO: 18:30
M Com: V. Jenkins
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: F. Figueras
Touch Judge 1: E. Peyre
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
Video Referee: A. Moore
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins
