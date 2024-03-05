Super League Refereeing Appointments as Aaron Moore gets marquee gig

ANOTHER week of Super League is upon us and what a weekend it promises to be.

Hull KR and Warrington Wolves kick things off on Thursday night before Castleford Tigers take on Huddersfield Giants at The Jungle on Friday night.

Elsewhere on Friday, St Helens do battle with Salford Red Devils as Leigh Leopards host Leeds Rhinos at the Leigh Sports Village.

On Saturday, Hull FC travel to Catalans Dragons winless under Tony Smith in 2024 whilst London Broncos host world champions Wigan Warriors.

Here are the refereeing appointments for those games:

Hull KR v Warrington Wolves

07th March, KO: 20:00

M Com: M. Hebblethwaite

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: L. Moore

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: J. Smith

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

St Helens v Salford Red Devils

08th March, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Referee: M. Lynn

Touch Judge 1: S. Ellis

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: M. Griffiths

Time Keeper: A. Brown

Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos

08th March, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Mills

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: N. Bennett

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Time Keeper: K. Leyland

Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants

08th March, KO: 20:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: K. Moore

Touch Judge 1: L. Rush

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

Video Referee: J. Vella

Time Keeper: D. Milburn

London Broncos v Wigan Warriors

09th March, KO: 15:00

M Com: D. Moss

Referee: J. Vella

Reserve Referee: G. Winnard

Touch Judge 1: R. Cox

Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Time Keeper: A. Creasey

Catalans Dragons v Hull FC

09th March, KO: 18:30

M Com: V. Jenkins

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: F. Figueras

Touch Judge 1: E. Peyre

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

Video Referee: A. Moore

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

