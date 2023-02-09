Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith confirms starlet will be out for entire 2023 Super League season

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has confirmed that one player will not play any part in the 2023 Super League season.

That player is Max Simpson, who Smith confirmed has had an operation on his knee at today’s Super League media launch.

The 18-year-old is widely touted for big things in the future, but the Leeds boss believes Simpson will come back even stronger.

“Max had a knee operation the other day, he will be out for the season,” Smith told League Express.

“He had a training injury which is really unfortunate.

“Max had done a tremendous job through the pre-season on the back of ankle surgery last year and he had made great progress.

“We’re all really gutted for Max but he’ll be back.”

Leeds travel to the Warrington Wolves for round one at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.