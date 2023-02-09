Ex-Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos star wants to see Cumbrian side in Super League

FORMER Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos star Shaun Lunt wants to see a team from Cumbria in Super League.

The sport of rugby league has had a Cumbrian presence in the sport since time began, with Barrow Raiders being founded in 1875.

Of course, Whitehaven (1948) and Workington Town (1944) are more recent creations whilst Carlisle are no longer a team, but the passion for rugby league is evident throughout the region.

You only have to look at the local sides of Kells, Ellenborough Rangers and Millom to understand that the sport has a strong foothold in the north west.

And, for Lunt, who hails from Cumbria, a Super League side from the region is one that should be given serious consideration.

“It has to be Cumbria (for a rugby league franchise),” Lunt told League Express.

“I played for Hensingham and Ellenborough Rangers, but I initially played at Cockermouth where my dad coached us and then he split with my mum so we moved away.

“Cockermouth folded shortly after that and so I moved to Ellenborough under 14s and then to Hensingham and I signed pro from there.

“The reason for the Cumbrian franchise is that it has so much talent that slips through the net and not only that it would massively benefit rugby league with the amount of fans that would turn out. It’s a loved sport up there.”