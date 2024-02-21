Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith explains Mikolaj Oledzki absence and his replacement for Hull KR fixture

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has explained the absence of Mikolaj Oledzki for his side’s fixture against Hull KR on Thursday night.

Oledzki was not part of the Rhinos’ 21-man squad released on Tuesday with Smith explaining that it is a shoulder problem – and the same one that has troubled the Polish-born prop in the past.

“It’s nothing too major at this point in time. It’s the same shoulder that he has previously hurt which is why we are getting it double checked,” Smith said.

“It won’t settle in time for Thursday but it’s not thought to be too serious.”

It’s likely that the replacement for Oledzki will be youngster Tom Nicholson-Watton, who has impressed Smith in pre-season.

“Tom had a really positive season last year, he didn’t miss a session during the whole year. He went to Keighley and played a bit on loan and played some reserves. He’s progressed nicely and has had a positive pre-season.

“He has progressed his game, he understands his game, knows how to play his role and brings the best out in other people.

“He’s an impressive young bloke overall. Him and Leon Ruan have made really good progress in the past 12 or 18 months and have put themselves firmly in the Super League picture.”

