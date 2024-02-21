Super League fixtures could be taken to the USA as NRL confirms bold expansion plans

SUPER LEAGUE fixtures could be taken to the USA in future as the NRL confirms its bold expansion plans to the East, West and Centre.

The NRL will begin its season in Las Vegas with a double-header in March, but that is just the beginning of what ARLC chairman Peter V’landys wants to see as rugby league world domination.

A focus on the Pacific East, the American West and the traditional Centre is the aim.

“There’s been a lot of talk about the West, and this is the most exciting, we’ve seen our fan base in the start of any season,” NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said.

“The move to America and the move to taking an existing product to the world’s biggest sports market is very strategic. It’s very deliberate and it’s all about revenues.

“The move East is about the bottom of the pyramid. We have a unique opportunity to make rugby league the sport and a language of the Pacific, literally to change people’s lives; to create employment, to use rugby league as a tool to get better educational outcomes and better social outcomes.

“And, of course, to increase our fan base and to give rugby league content, which we know is very popular in that region, an opportunity to really grow and develop talent.

To become one of the biggest sporting markets in the world will take some doing, but Super League is included in those conversations with V’landys revealing that the English people travel the most out of rugby league fans worldwide.

Remember, the NRL registered a record $701m revenue and $58m profit in 2023 – a figure that equates to just over £30 million.

“Nick (Politis, Sydney Roosters’ chief) said ‘you’ve got a unique situation with the women’s game. Why wouldn’t you take a women’s game to America’,” V’landys told NRL.com.

“That would take our game to another to another level, especially considering how good they are.

“The other one that we’re going to look at is Super League itself, because our research has shown that the biggest travellers are English.

“To take a Super League game there, as well, would generate a lot more people coming from England to the US.”

