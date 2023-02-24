Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith highlights refereeing inconsistency and “interesting” calls following Hull FC defeat

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has highlighted the refereeing inconsistency from the early rounds of Super League.

Leeds went down 22-18 to Hull FC tonight after succumbing to a 42-10 defeat at the hands of Warrington Wolves last weekend.

Smith believes that there needs to be more consistency around the ruck speed of the game as he looked at examples from both sides.

“There’s no consistency, I watched last night’s match as well. There are a lot of flops and ruck speed isn’t being rewarded,” Smith said.

“If that’s how they will adjudicate then we will have to find another way.

“I’m sure all coaches can pick some that could go their way. I’m not sure if many coaches go and think that should have been the other way.”

Smith also explained how coaches get asked for feedback but there has been no response to that feedback.

“I don’t know who to speak to there. Each week you get asked for feedback and you contact them and they don’t respond.

“Referees are handling the crowd moments when they roar, but the ruck speed and six agains are interesting.”