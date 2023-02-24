Hull FC grind out nailbiting win over Leeds Rhinos as Brad Dwyer enjoys return to Headingley

HULL FC continued their 100% winning run to the 2023 Super League campaign with a nailbiting win over Leeds Rhinos.

Hull FC drew first blood when a neat passing move ended with Cam Scott going over in the corner off a Jake Clifford pass. Clifford couldn’t convert though as the Black and Whites led 4-0 after 12 minutes.

The Rhinos hit back as the clock struck the midway point of the first-half, Cameron Smith finding enough power and stretch to find the line. Rhyse Martin converted to send Leeds into a 6-4 lead.

Hull sent the kick-off straight into touch, but held firm and they had their second four-pointer of the night 13 minutes before the break when Liam Sutcliffe dived over after a great offload from Chris Satae. Clifford converted from out wide to make it 10-6.

The visitors almost had another on the half-hour, but Kane Evans knocked on over the line. And after a brilliant 40/20 from Aidan Sezer, Leeds had one chance before half-time, but stern Hull defence kept the hosts out.

It was nip and tuck after the break, but Hull extended their lead with nine minutes gone as a Josh Griffin break laid the platform for an Adam Swift try. Clifford was on target to make it 16-6.

Substitute Justin Sangare made the difference off the bench, making a rampaging run to set up Kruise Leeming as the hour approached. Martin converted under the posts to reduce the deficit to four at 16-12.

Leeds twice should have scored after superb breaks from Cameron Smith and Ash Handley, but passes outside and inside didn’t hit their man and Hull survived.

It was third time lucky for the Rhinos, however, as a great Sezer pass found David Fusitu’a who cut inside to finish well. Martin’s conversion sent Leeds into the lead for the first time since the 20th minute at 18-16.

That being said, with Brad Dwyer pulling the strings, a neat ball to Scott Taylor saw the prop force his way over. Clifford converted to make it 22-18.

Despite good chances, the Rhinos couldn’t get over the line one last time as the Black and Whites held on for a great away victory.

Leeds Rhinos

1 Richie Myler

2 David Fusitu’a

4 Nene MacDonald

5 Ash Handley

16 Derrell Olpherts

6 Blake Austin

7 Aidan Sezer

18 Tom Holroyd

9 Kruise Leeming

10 Zane Tetevano

20 Morgan Gannon

12 Rhyse Martin

13 Cameron Smith

Substitutes

15 Sam Lisone

14 Jarrod O’Connor

17 Justin Sangare

25 James Donaldson

Tries: Smith, Leeming, Fusitu’a

Goals: Martin 3/3

Hull FC

1 Tex Hoy

2 Adam Swift

4 Liam Sutcliffe

17 Cam Scott

5 Darnell McIntosh

7 Jake Clifford

19 Ben McNamara

13 Brad Fash

33 Brad Dwyer

30 Scott Taylor

12 Jordan Lane

23 Josh Griffin

14 Joe Lovodua

Substitutes

9 Danny Houghton

10 Chris Satae

15 Joe Cator

16 Kane Evans

Tries: Scott, Sutcliffe, Swift, Taylor

Goals: Clifford 3/4

Referee: Jack Smith

Venue: Headingley Stadium

Half-time: 6-10

Scoring sequence: 0-4, 6-4, 6-10; 6-16, 12-16, 18-16, 18-22