Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith names four debutants with Ash Handley sporting new position

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has named four debutants for his side’s away clash at the Warrington Wolves tonight.
Luis Roberts and Derrell Olpherts will start on the wings for the Rhinos whilst Sam Lisone will be a starting prop.
On the bench, meanwhile, will be Frenchman Justin Sangare who has impressed in pre-season following his move from Toulouse Olympique.
Interestingly, David Fusitu’a and Ash Handley will be the starting centres with Smith trying something new in the Leeds backline.
Zane Tetevano will also start at loose-forward with Cameron Smith named on the bench alongside Sangare, James Donaldson and Jarrod O’Connor.
The full 17:
1 Richie Myler
24 Luis Roberts
2 David Fusitu’a
5 Ash Handley
16 Derrell Olpherts
6 Blake Austin
7 Aidan Sezer
18 Tom Holroyd
9 Kruise Leeming
15 Sam Lisone
20 Morgan Gannon
12 Rhyse Martin
10 Zane Tetevano
Substitutes
13 Cameron Smith
14 Jarrod O’Connor
17 Justin Sangare
25 James Donaldson
Rohan Smith has named his starting line up to face Warrington Wolves in the Betfred Super League opening game, live on Sky Sports. Kruise Leeming will lead the the team out tonight
