Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith names four debutants with Ash Handley sporting new position

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has named four debutants for his side’s away clash at the Warrington Wolves tonight.

Luis Roberts and Derrell Olpherts will start on the wings for the Rhinos whilst Sam Lisone will be a starting prop.

On the bench, meanwhile, will be Frenchman Justin Sangare who has impressed in pre-season following his move from Toulouse Olympique.

Interestingly, David Fusitu’a and Ash Handley will be the starting centres with Smith trying something new in the Leeds backline.

Zane Tetevano will also start at loose-forward with Cameron Smith named on the bench alongside Sangare, James Donaldson and Jarrod O’Connor.

The full 17:

1 Richie Myler

24 Luis Roberts

2 David Fusitu’a

5 Ash Handley

16 Derrell Olpherts

6 Blake Austin

7 Aidan Sezer

18 Tom Holroyd

9 Kruise Leeming

15 Sam Lisone

20 Morgan Gannon

12 Rhyse Martin

10 Zane Tetevano

Substitutes

13 Cameron Smith

14 Jarrod O’Connor

17 Justin Sangare

25 James Donaldson