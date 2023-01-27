Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith names side already for Bradford Bulls clash

Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Rohan Smith has named his starting line up for this Sunday’s game against Bradford Bulls at Headingley for the Keith Howard Foundation Trophy, kick off 2.30pm.

Cameron Smith and Rhyse Martin return to action with Sam Lisone starting in the front row alongside Sam Walters.

The likes of Zane Tetevano, Justin Sangare, David Fusitu’a, Aidan Sezer, Blake Austin and Kruise Leeming miss out in order to continue preparations for the new season.

That means that Ash Handley will continue as fullback with Morgan Gannon and Richie Myler in the halves. Jarrod O’Connor will also start at hooker.

The squad in full is:

5. Ash Handley

24. Luis Roberts

12. Rhyse Martin

16. Derrell Olpherts

23. Liam Tindall

20. Morgan Gannon

1. Richie Myler

15. Sam Lisone

14. Jarrod O’Connor

22. Sam Walters

19. James McDonnell

31. Leon Ruan

13. Cameron Smith

Substitutes

18. Tom Holroyd

25. James Donaldson

29. Jack Sinfield

30. Levi Edwards

32. Oli Field

33. Joe Gibbons

34. Alfie Edgell

11. Tom Nicholson-Watton