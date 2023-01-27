Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith names side already for Bradford Bulls clash

Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Rohan Smith has named his starting line up for this Sunday’s game against Bradford Bulls at Headingley for the Keith Howard Foundation Trophy, kick off 2.30pm.
Cameron Smith and Rhyse Martin return to action with Sam Lisone starting in the front row alongside Sam Walters.
The likes of Zane Tetevano, Justin Sangare, David Fusitu’a, Aidan Sezer, Blake Austin and Kruise Leeming miss out in order to continue preparations for the new season.
That means that Ash Handley will continue as fullback with Morgan Gannon and Richie Myler in the halves. Jarrod O’Connor will also start at hooker.
The squad in full is:
5. Ash Handley
24. Luis Roberts
12. Rhyse Martin
16. Derrell Olpherts
23. Liam Tindall
20. Morgan Gannon
1. Richie Myler
15. Sam Lisone
14. Jarrod O’Connor
22. Sam Walters
19. James McDonnell
31. Leon Ruan
13. Cameron Smith
Substitutes
18. Tom Holroyd
25. James Donaldson
29. Jack Sinfield
30. Levi Edwards
32. Oli Field
33. Joe Gibbons
34. Alfie Edgell
11. Tom Nicholson-Watton