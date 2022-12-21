Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith on captaincy for Super League 2023

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has had his say on the captaincy for Super League 2023.

Kruise Leeming took up the captain’s armband in 2022 under Richard Agar, but Smith has yet to make a decision for next season despite Leeming’s key role last season.

“No I haven’t,” Smith replied when asked if he had a decision over the captaincy. “There will be no strict process on that and that announcement or that role will be sorted in time.

“It’s not something that is pressing at this role in time. Everyone is using pre-season to get themselves ready, get themselves prepared and I’m still understanding individuals and how the group interact.

“There’s nothing imminent there.”

Veteran Matt Prior was given the armband back in 2021 after Luke Gale was stripped of the captaincy midway through the year by former boss Agar.

It remains to be seen who will be the next one to take the Rhinos forward with no shortage of leaders in the side.