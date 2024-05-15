Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith on potential new signings

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith hasn’t ruled out new signings from making their way through the doors at Headingley for the remainder of the 2024 Super League season.

The Rhinos are one of a number of Super League sides not to make any loan deals or new signings in the past month or so with the likes of Corey Hall (Hull KR to Castleford Tigers), Ed Chamberlain (Leigh Leopards to Hull FC) and Brad Dwyer (Warrington Wolves to Leigh Leopards) all moving clubs.

Whilst Leeds currently have the likes of James Bentley, Morgan Gannon, David Fusitu’a and Harry Newman sidelined, Smith hasn’t made any moves in the market.

But, could that change?

“We are always looking particularly when you get in a period of a few missing. We are looking at a few loan options but we are also committed to our youth and the development of those,” Smith said.

“Sometimes, this period allows young players to unveil themselves and we see the upside in that. There is nothing imminent but we are open to making improvements.”

