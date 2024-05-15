Canterbury Bulldogs chasing Leigh Leopards forward Tom Amone

CANTERBURY BULLDOGS have identified Leigh Leopards forward Tom Amone as one of their main recruitment targets for the 2025 NRL season, League Express can reveal.

Amone, 28, has excelled at the Lancashire club since making the move ahead of the 2022 Championship season. That year, the ball-playing front-rower helped Leigh earn promotion to Super League.

Then in 2023, the 28-year-old helped the Leopards lift the Challenge Cup for the first time in over 50 years in an incredible last-minute win over Hull KR.

Amone has struggled with injury at the beginning of the 2024 Super League season, but he is still one of Adrian Lam’s men most important players and has been identified by Canterbury as the man to lead their front-row from next season and beyond.

