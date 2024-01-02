Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith provides latest on Harry Newman and Lee Kershaw futures

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has provided the latest on the futures of Harry Newman and Lee Kershaw following his side’s 41-22 victory over Wakefield Trinity.

Newman’s future has been one of great discussion following an impressive series for England against Tonga, with the Leeds centre continuing to be linked with a move to the NRL.

However, in recent weeks, there has been talk that the 23-year-old will be signing a new deal with the Rhinos.

Here is what Smith said following the win over Wakefield: “There are discussions ongoing there but there is nothing to update.”

Meanwhile, great speculation has also been surrounding former Wakefield winger Lee Kershaw, who had been training with Leeds for the month of December.

However, Smith has reiterated that Kershaw has not signed with Leeds.

“Lee Kershaw has not signed. I haven’t had that conversation with Lee, he trained with us up until Christmas and if it’s in his best interest and we have a spot for him there to jump in with our reserves team then it is helpful for us.

“He is a good kid, he’s not too far away from here and he is a good enough player to be contributing in a Super League squad somewhere, we just don’t have the spot here.”

Where Kershaw’s future lies remains to be seen.

