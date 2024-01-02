WATCH: Footage released of Wakefield Trinity’s completed new stand

VIDEO FOOTAGE has been released showing the completed new main stand at Wakefield Trinity’s Belle Vue.

The Championship club have finished building the East Stand, which will be named after legendary former player Neil Fox.

Work has been ongoing on the 2,500-seater facility since 2022, and finished at the end of last year in time for the start of the 2024 season.

The new stand also includes a hospitality/conferencing facility, while refurbishment of the North Stand terrace has also taken place.

A three-minute video created by Drone With Me UK shows various exterior shots of the completed new stand.

The video, on Drone With Me UK’s YouTube channel, has already been viewed over 1,000 times.

The stand will be used by Trinity for the first time for their pre-season game against Wigan Warriors on Friday, January 26th, which serves as long-serving forward Matty Ashurst’s testimonial.

The redevelopment is expected to see Wakefield earn further club-grading points for their stadium, boosting their efforts to return to Super League in 2025.

New club owner Matt Ellis has also confirmed that the club are looking into the prospect of developing the West Stand in future.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.