Leeds Rhinos’ Brad Arthur explains initial reluctance to play Jake Connor at fullback following Super League move

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur has explained that he wanted Jake Connor to get fitter and in better shape physically before giving him the nod at fullback.

Connor was one of five off-season signings to make their way through the Headingley door ahead of the 2025 season, with people predicting the former Huddersfield Giants man would play fullback.

However, with Australian Lachie Miller already enjoying that role, Arthur outlined that Connor would play in the centres in the upcoming season.

Now, the former Parramatta Eels boss has explained that was not down to a skill issue, but rather a fitness problem.

“It’s not that I don’t want Jake to play fullback,” Arthur said.

“He can give us plenty of coverage in different positions. Lachie is unavailable and Jake has been training well, he has been getting himself fitter and in better shape physically.

“I wanted him to find the effort areas he needed to find. He’s got that brilliance but he has got himself in that better shape that I want in a fullback.

“He’s a footballer, he understands the game really well. He is smart and I didn’t feel like we had to do much work with him football wise, it was more improving him physically and helping him understand all the detail around the effort areas.”

Connor will play fullback for the Rhinos against Wigan Warriors on Sunday in what will be club stalwart Ash Handley’s testimonial game.