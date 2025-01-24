Huddersfield Giants’ Tom Burgess hails Super League club’s double signing

GETTING the nod of approval from a fellow signing is one of the biggest compliments a rugby player can be given.

New Huddersfield Giants signing, Tom Burgess, has signed a three-year deal with the West Yorkshire club as he aims to take Super League by storm following a decade in the NRL with South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Whilst with the Rabbitohs Burgess took the field with both Taane Milne and Jacob Gagai – and the pair have followed Burgess to the John Smith’s Stadium.

And the 32-year-old England international had kind words to say about both men, with Gagai up first.

“They bring experience. Jacob made his debut in Las Vegas but he has also played a lot of games in the New South Wales Cup over there,” Burgess told League Express.

“He is a great player to have and comes from good stock. He has got a great family. We all know about Dane but Jacob is up there as well. He has got great speed and will bring that x-factor for us.”

Burgess also hailed the arrival of former Souths man Taane Milne as well.

“Taane will bring some experience and smarts if he plays on the edge. He will be great in that centre position where you have to make key defensive reads.

“He has got versatility as well. He played for Fiji in the middle and back-row and can play anywhere to be fair to him.

“Both players will bring that mentality to win which can only benefit Huddersfield.”

