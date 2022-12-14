Leeds Rhinos bring in new Army star and former rugby union international ahead of the 2023 Women’s Super League

LEEDS RHINOS have brought in a new Army signing and former rugby union international ahead of the 2023 Women’s Super League.

Bombardier Bethan Dainton has switched codes and is now in training with Women’s Super League side Leeds Rhinos, according to Forces.

Dainton has been capped by Wales in both rugby league and rugby union, but has made the permanent switch to the 13-woman code after leaving union side Harlequins.

The Bombardier – who can play in the back-row as well as wing and centre – was part of the Harlequins side that won the Premier 15s title in 2021 and was given the honour of being the first servicewoman to represent the Barbarians.

Dainton will continue playing for the Army in both codes, though it remains to be seen if she will be given a deal by the Rhinos as Super League 2023 approaches.

She won her only cap for Wales in rugby league when they played England earlier in the year.

The 33-year-old currently serves with the 74th Battery of the 39th Regiment Royal Artillery. Over the winter of 2010–11, she was posted to Afghanistan, where her squadron provided precision artillery support to 16 Air Assault Brigade in Helmand Province.

Dainton was one of 71 soldiers to be awarded their Operational Service Medals for Afghanistan.