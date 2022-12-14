Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos agree annual clash to compete for new trophy

BRADFORD BULLS and Leeds Rhinos have agreed to an annual pre-season clash where a trophy will be awarded to the victors.

The two clubs are set to play each other on Sunday 29 January 2023 with a 2.30pm kick-off at Headingley and this will become an annual fixture to compete for the Keith Howard Foundation Trophy.

It’s a bid by both Leeds and Bradford to encourage young people to take up the sport of rugby league as well as promoting a number of diversity, equality and sustainability programmes and messages. T

he work will be supported by the Keith Howard Foundation, which was established in 2008 by the late Dr Keith Howard OBE, a philanthropist and businessman who was raised in Yorkshire and who became a driver behind local Yorkshire charities supporting the community.

Since its inception, the Foundation has granted over £16million to local charities.

In terms of the clash in late January, it will be the first time that both clubs will be able to see Jack Walker and Bodene Thompson return against their former side following the pair’s off-season move to Bradford.

Leeds fans will also be hoping to see the likes of Nene MacDonald, Luis Roberts, Derrell Olpherts and Sam Lisone in action.