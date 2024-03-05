Leeds Rhinos bring in rugby union winger on short-term trial

LEEDS RHINOS have brought in rugby union winger Josh Gillespie on a one-month trial, the Yorkshire Evening Post has revealed.

Gillespie, who has played four times in rugby union’s top flight with Northampton Saints as well as making five Premiership Cup appearances, will go straight into the Rhinos’ reserves squad fixture against Leigh Leopards this weekend.

The Rhinos have recently flirted with the 15-man code, bringing in former Bath man Lewis Boyce before Christmas on a similar trial basis.

And though the West Yorkshire outfit didn’t offer Boyce a contract, it proves that the Rhinos are willing to hand a chance to players without a club – from either code.

Gillespie, who became Northampton’s youngest player to debut, aged 18 years and 15 days, told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “Luckily, they were willing to give me a go.

“I am here for a month’s trial, I’ll play a few reserves games and see where it goes from there.

“I’ve been a union fan my entire life. I’ve seen the odd game [of league] and I recognise a few players.

“I wasn’t really much into the sport, but when I got the call I started binge-watching some games, trying to get up to scratch with the rules.

“It has gone really good so far. The first few days I was just trying to get to know everyone, it was quite overwhelming, trying to get to know all the names.

“I am nearly there with all the players and the coaches have been really helpful with getting me up to scratch. They know there’s going to be things I don’t know, having not grown up in league, but by the time I got to last Friday I felt really into it and hopefully I am not making too many mistakes.”

