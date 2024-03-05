Wakefield Trinity to broach idea of rooftop bar in new stadium redevelopment

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are set to broach the idea of a rooftop bar in a new stadium redevelopment plan, owner Matt Ellis has revealed.

Ellis, who took control of Wakefield midway through the 2023 Super League season, has already overseen hefty investment in a brand new coaching and playing squad at the West Yorkshire club.

But now the owner of DIY Kitchens is keen to continue the impressive stadium redevelopment by concentrating on the West Stand following the installation of the new East Stand.

Amongst the ideas for the Western terrace is a rooftop bar – something which Ellis is keen to explore.

“I went up to the gantry, I’d never been before. The view off there, it gave me an idea of standing up there with a beer watching the match, it is one of the best views for rugby,” Ellis told BBC Radio Leeds.

“You’re high up, it’s not set too far back. Just imagine in the middle of summer with a bit of music going before the game, drumming up the atmosphere, it would be great.

“I want to put a roof on the Western terrace. We would see more home tickets in there and then if we could do the rooftop terrace, that would be great.

“We have to tidy it up. If you’re doing events in the East Stand and you’re looking over at the Western terrace, it’s not an ideal thing to look at if it’s a birthday party or wedding event.”

