Leeds Rhinos chief executive addresses speculation about involvement with London Broncos

LEEDS RHINOS Chief Executive Gary Hetherington has addressed speculation about his involvement with London Broncos.

Reports suggested overnight that London will be bought by a consortium of Australian investors, with Hetherington trying in a private capacity to help the Broncos find new owners.

Now Hetherington has had the following to say: “Following recent media speculation regarding my role in supporting London Broncos and their need for a new ownership model, I can confirm that following a request from the London club, and supported by our Chairman Paul Caddick, I have given assistance to London in an effort to secure their long term future and the future for professional Rugby League in London and the South East of England.

“Those who know me, know I have always been passionate about growing our game and I personally believe that having a sustainable team in the nations capital is important, so I was happy to lend my advice and experience to Jason Loubser and his team at the Broncos. I been fortunate throughout my career to have built up strong relationships with people across the game and especially in Australia.

“I am currently on a family holiday in Australia but have also been able to use my time over here to meet with potential investors and I am confident of a successful outcome for London Broncos. I remain committed to Leeds Rhinos as Chief Executive and thank Paul Caddick for his support,” added Hetherington.

Leeds Rhinos Chairman Paul Caddick MBE added: “As a club, we have always stated our belief that, to grow our sport, we need to expand our base. However, if the sport can do that whilst also bringing in new investment and potentially creating a new ownership model, that is an exciting prospect for Rugby League as a whole.

“I would like to thank Gary for taking time out of his family holiday to assist London. We are very excited about the season ahead at the Rhinos with the squad that Ian Blease and Brad Arthur have assembled and hope for a successful year not just for our club but the sport as a whole.”