Leeds Rhinos chief Gary Hetherington explains why Sky Sports’ broadcast deal was reduced

RECENTLY, rugby league was hit with the news that Sky Sports’ broadcast deal would be reduced from £24 million to £21.5 million.

Under the proposed deal, the partnership would include the live broadcast of every Super League fixture, to the UK and worldwide – a transformative development for the competition.

This would also allow for video match officials to be appointed for every match, with the continuation of a free-to-air window as discussions in that field continue for the next few weeks.

In terms of the reduced broadcast deal, however, it has already led to some clubs panicking over potential hits to their revenue.

But, for Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington on the League Express podcast, the sport as a whole needs to enhance the value of rugby league.

“That’s one of the real changes of the game: how do we grow our commercial income? I think having IMG as a strategic partner is a big asset and will help but at the end of the day competition in broadcast market is such, they have new owners effectively so there are a few changes there,” Hetherington told the League Express podcast.

“What we need to be doing in rugby league is to create competition, create a real value for our product and create competition amongst all broadcasters which is what football has done. We have got to do the same.

“Rugby league has benefitted from BBC coverage in particular, Sky have been a terrific partner for many years and their partnership has got to grow. Sky has to understand the challenges in the game and help us realise our potential.”

Hetherington believes that people need to move with the times and stop living in the past when talking about historic Sky deals with rugby league.

“A lot has happened in 27 years, even social habits have changed, how people watch TV has changed. 27 years ago we didn’t have women’s sport on TV so there have been significant changes.

“Sky Sports has changed too so we have to move with the times and live with today’s reality, it is a competitive market. We have to work hard to develop the best product we can.”

