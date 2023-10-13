RFL make statement on Newcastle Thunder with potential rugby league structure change on the cards

RFL has made a statement on Newcastle Thunder withdrawing from League One following their relegation from the Championship in 2023.

The RFL’s statement reads: “Newcastle Thunder informed the RFL this week that they would be withdrawing from League One following their relegation in 2023.

“The owners have made assurances that they will be fulfilling contractual obligations to players and staff.

“A meeting has already been arranged for League One clubs to consider the impact of Newcastle’s withdrawal.

“The RFL recognises that this decision will also come as a blow to the community game in the North East, and the many positive elements of Newcastle’s Foundation, including Women’s and Learning Disability teams. We will work with everybody impacted and do all we can to maintain this development.”

Thunder released this statement earlier today, saying: “Following the official confirmation that Newcastle Thunder has been relegated from the Betfred Championship this season, Newcastle Thunder Ltd has made the difficult decision not to participate in next season’s competition.

“It is with great sadness that we make this announcement. Growing rugby league in the North East was an incredible journey, and we are all devastated that it did not work out. Unfortunately, the impact of COVID-19, combined with the low levels of regional growth and development in the game, means it just isn’t feasible to continue.

“We will be fulfilling all our player and staff contracts and will do our best to support them in finding new positions where possible. The time all our staff and players have put into the club reflects how much we have invested in Newcastle Thunder and is a testament to the hard work they’ve carried out.

“The Board at Newcastle Thunder would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated current and former staff, players, coaches, volunteers, and generous sponsors. Their unwavering support has been instrumental in sustaining our competitiveness throughout the years.

“We would like to thank our devoted fans, whose loyalty has been an incredible source of motivation over time.

“This was not the decision we wanted to make, and we remain hopeful that we can find a new home for the team.

“No further statements will be given at this time.”

