Leeds Rhinos confirm funeral arrangements for Rob Burrow

THE FUNERAL of Rob Burrow CBE will take place next Sunday, July 7.

It is a poignant date as, since 2021, Leeds Rhinos have marked July 7 as ‘Rob Burrow Day’.

A private funeral will take place at Pontefract Crematorium, with only invited guests at the service.

However, members of the public have been invited to pay their respects on the route of the funeral cortege, which goes from Castleford, through Pontefract and Featherstone.

The cortege will travel along the A656 (Park Road) in Burrow’s home town of Castleford, towards the M62 junction and then along the A639 towards his birth place of Pontefract.

It will pass Pontefract Racecourse, then turn left along Ackton Lane into Ackton before turning onto Sewerbridge Lane towards Featherstone.

At the bottom of Common Side Lane the cars will turn left, slowing for a moment at Featherstone Lions ARLFC’s ground on Wakefield Road.

The cortege will continue along Pontefract Road towards the crematorium, but members of the public have been asked to leave this part of the journey so the family can arrive peacefully for the service.

The public have also been asked to be in position from 1pm on the route.

The funeral service itself will not be streamed, the Rhinos have advised, although an invite-only civic reception, by Leeds City Council and the Lord Mayor of Leeds, in honour of Burrow on Friday, July 12 will be made available to watch.

Leeds further added in a statement: “The family have politely asked that members of the public do not send flowers, if people want to make a donation they can do so using the following links:

If you would like to support Rob’s family directly, you can do so here https://www.gofundme.com/f/leeds-players-association-supporting-rob-burrow

If you would like to support the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND you can do so here https://www.leedshospitalscharity.org.uk/donate/mnd-centre-appeal”

