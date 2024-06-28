Salford Red Devils forward Oliver Partington makes move to Super League rival

SALFORD RED DEVILS forward Oliver Partington has signed for Super League rivals Catalans Dragons on a two-year deal.

Born in Wigan, Oliver Partington made his professional debut at 20 years-old for his hometown club. After having played five Super League appearances in his first season, he went on loan in Swinton before returning to Wigan where he scored two tries in 23 games. In October 2019, he was rewarded for his fine season by a selection with the England Knights to face Jamaica in test-match.

In 2020, he won the League Leaders’ Shield and played in his first Super League Grand Final, becoming a key player of Wigan’s squad before joining Salford for the 2023 season. A regular starter as a loose-forward, he has played 34 games since his arrival at the Red Devils last season.

A versatile player, the England forward surpassed 100 Super League appearances last season and scored 7 tries in 133 games at the highest level.

Partington said: I’m grateful for the opportunity to sign with a great club like Catalans Dragons. I’m really looking forward to moving out there and meeting the team and all the fans. I want to say a big thank you to all the staff and players at Salford for helping me develop as a player and as a person over the past 2 years. À bientôt!”

Catalans boss Steve McNamara said: “Ollie is an outstanding addition to our club. He is a young highly competitive and aggressive player. He combines his physical attributes with subtle ball playing ability and is the type of player other players love playing with.”

