Leeds Rhinos deal for Sydney Roosters outside back “just about done” according to Australian journalist

LEEDS RHINOS’ deal for a Sydney Roosters outside back is “just about done” according to infamous Australian journalist, The Mole.

The Mole, of the Wide World of Sports, has revealed that the Rhinos have almost completed the signing of Roosters centre Paul Momirovski, with Papua New Guinea international Nene Macdonald’s future at Headingley looking to be over.

27-year-old Momirovski has played 22 games for the Roosters since joining the club ahead of the 2022 NRL season, but he has found opportunities limited in 2023 with head coach Trent Robinson choosing to favour the likes of Billy Smith and Joey Manu in the centres.

Momirovski began his career with the Roosters, debuting in 2018 and going on to make two appearances for the Chooks before joining Wests Tigers in 2019.

From there he signed for Melbourne Storm in 2020, moving on to Penrith Panthers in 2021 before settling back at Sydney.

The 27-year-old is also a keen goalkicker and will add more options for Rohan Smith out wide and in front of the posts.

Deal is just about DONE https://t.co/LiQSrmzqyN — The Mole (@9_Moley) September 26, 2023

