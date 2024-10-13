Leeds Rhinos defeat Halifax Panthers to complete perfect Wheelchair Super League season

A SECOND-HALF hat-trick from new Wheels of Steel Josh Butler helped Leeds come from behind to defeat Halifax 52-32 and complete the first perfect Super League campaign.

The Rhinos won all eight games in the regular season and accounted for defending champions Wigan in the semi-finals only to trail by twelve points shortly before half-time against the Panthers.

But a dominant performance from that point onwards, led by Nathan Collins, Tom Halliwell and Butler, ensured James Simpson’s side won their second Grand Final and denied Halifax a third title.

Leeds’ start couldn’t have been better – winning the kick-off, receiving a penalty and then scoring through Collins wide out – yet at the 20-minute mark they were 16-4 down as Rob Hawkins led a Halifax recovery.

He contributed several great plays in a set which finished with his own try, then played his part in a flowing team move as player-coach Wayne Boardman put Joe Calcott in.

Hawkins then chased a perfect Boardman kick from deep and converted the effort, after Boardman had goaled the Panthers’ first try but missed the second attempt.

The first half continued in a tight and tactical fashion, and Leeds were perhaps fortunate to halve the deficit when Halliwell stretched out to dot the ball down just as Hawkins removed his tag.

Jérémy Bourson had a quiet first 34 minutes for Halifax until bursting into life with a thrilling sprint after being released by Hawkins, who converted, but Collins crashed over too easily from the restart and his two conversions narrowed the Panthers’ lead to 22-16 at half-time.

Collins then inspired the turnaround in the first ten minutes of the second half, as he twice provided brilliant assists with offloads while off-balance – first for Nathan Mulhall, then for Butler, and both converted for 28-22.

But Halifax hit back with a world-class try of their own, Boardman hoisting a high kick out wide and Hawkins judging it perfectly to catch, score and then level from the tee.

That changed the score but not the direction of play, with the Rhinos well on top.

A succession of penalties, errors and drop-outs kept them on the front foot and with 17 minutes, remaining captain Jodie Boyd-Ward was played in by Collins to regain the lead.

In their next set, Butler made a thrilling break from his own in-goal off an outrageous Collins offload. Bourson hared back to tackle, but several plays later Collins put Butler over.

And Halliwell then crashed over after Bourson inexplicably fumbled a drop-out, with three more Collins conversions making it 46-28.

Bourson hit back in the closing stages but Collins played in Butler for his hat-trick try with five minutes to go.

GAMESTAR: Nathan Collins offered tries, goals and outrageous pieces of skill in a superb performance for Leeds.

GAMEBREAKER: The Rhinos were close to flawless in the second half and a quickfire salvo of tries from Jodie Boyd-Ward, Josh Butler and Tom Halliwell secured the game.

RHINOS

1 Nathan Collins

3 Josh Butler

4 Nathan Mulhall

7 Tom Halliwell

10 Jodie Boyd-Ward (C)

Subs

5 Becky Wilkinson (not used)

6 Ewan Clibbens

9 Verity Smith (not used)

Tries: Collins (1, 36), Halliwell (24, 68), Mulhall (44), Butler (49, 64, 76), Boyd-Ward (63)

Goals: Collins 8/9

PANTHERS

1 Wayne Boardman (C)

2 Rob Hawkins

6 Nathaniel Wright

19 Joe Calcott

24 Jérémy Bourson

Subs

7 Jordan Holt

8 Kieron Johnson

16 Finlay O’Neill (not used)

Tries: Hawkins (7, 16, 52), Calcott (11), Bourson (34, 72)

Goals: Boardman 1/2, Hawkins 3/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 4-6, 4-10, 4-16, 10-16, 10-22, 16-22; 22-22, 28-22, 28-28, 34-28, 40-28, 46-28, 46-32, 52-32

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Players of the Match

Rhinos: Nathan Collins

Panthers: Rob Hawkins

Penalty count: 7-1

Half-time: 16-22

Referees: Ollie Cruickshank and Jake Brook

