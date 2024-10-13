Hunslet secure promotion to the Championship with last-gasp incredible win over Swinton Lions

HUNSLET will be a Championship club in 2024 following an incredible 22-20 triumph over Swinton Lions at Heywood Road tonight.

It was all the Lions early on, with a coming together on ten minutes igniting proceedings and warming the crowd on a bitterly crowd Sunday night.

That being said, against the run of play, Jack Render almost caught a pinpoint Matty Beharrell moments later, but it was the Lions that grabbed the first points of the evening when Rhys Williams cantered down the touchline to finish well on 15 minutes. Dan Abram, however, couldn’t convert as Swinton led 4-0.

Abram caught Hunslet napping in the next set to run 60 metres but it was Mitch Cox who was next over the whitewash following a pinpoint Jack Stevens kick. This time Abram was on target with the conversion as Swinton raced into a 10-0 lead.

Jayden Hatton fell awkwardly following a tip tackle after the Swinton centre superbly caught a searching Hunslet kick, but Alfie Goddard’s interception relieved the Lions’ pressure.

Though that interception came to nought, Hunslet were able to pinch another wayward pass five minutes before half-time with Mackenzie Turner this time able to go the distance, showing great speed in the process. Beharrell converted to bring the visitors back to within four at 10-6.

That’s how it stayed until the break, but an Ethan O’Hanlon break handed the Parksiders a brilliant opportunity to take the lead – and they did just that.

Harvey Hallas looked to have been wrapped up by multiple Swinton defenders, but the prop managed to get the ball out to Cam Berry who slid over. Beharrell converted to send the visitors into the lead for the first time at 12-10.

Another Hunslet penalty gave Dean Muir’s side another chance moments later, with George Flanagan Junior stealing a try from dummy-half to send the visiting fans into raptures. Beharrell was once more on target as the Parksiders were now incredibly 18-10 up.

But following a brilliant Gavin Bennion break, the Lions were back to within two when Mikey Wood forced his way over under the posts. Abram converted to make it 18-16 after 55 minutes.

Hunslet thought they had hit back once more on the hour but Render knocked on a high kick. And Swinton punished their opponents for that mistake, Jonny Vaughan sliding through after Cox managed to keep the ball alive on the last tackle. Abram, however, couldn’t convert with the Lions now up 20-18 heading into the final 15 minutes.

And the hosts almost had another when Williams sprinted down the left and put a kick in for Hatton on his inside, but Hunslet scrambled brilliantly to keep their hopes just about intact.

That defensive steel was made all the more important when Render produced a sublime finish four minutes from time to send the visiting fans into raptures. This time Beharrell missed the extras, but the Parksiders still led 22-20.

Even then, though, the Lions regathered the short kick-off to set up a grandstand finish. But, Hunslet held on for a famous victory to take them back into the Championship.

GAMESTAR: Harvey Hallas changed the game when he came off the bench with some huge runs down the middle.

GAMEBREAKER: Jack Render’s 75th minute try eventually settled proceedings.

Swinton Lions

1 Dan Abram

23 Joe Purcell

29 Jonny Vaughan

4 Jayden Hatton

5 Rhys Williams

18 Jack Stevens

7 Jordan Gibson

10 Gavin Bennion

14 Josh Eaves

20 Jack Houghton

8 Liam Cooper

12 Mitch Cox

13 Mikey Wood

Substitutes (all used)

9 George Roby

24 Jordan Case

26 Ant Walker

33 Leon Cowen

Tries: Williams (15), Cox (19), Wood (55), Vaughan (63)

Goals: Abram 2/4

Hunslet

23 George Flanagan Jnr

28 Mackenzie Turner

5 Alfie Goddard

4 Jude Ferreira

31 Jack Render

13 Michael Knowles

7 Matty Beharrell

22 Liam Carr

15 Ross Whitmore

32 Matty Fletcher

11 Josh Jordan-Roberts

20 Ethan Wood

16 Jordan Syme

Substitutes (all used)

8 Harvey Hallas

17 Lewis Wray

18 Cam Berry

26 Ethan O’Hanlon

Tries: Turner (35), Berry (44), Flanagan Jnr (48), Render (75)

Goals: Beharrell 3/4

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Player of the Match

Lions: Mitch Cox; Hunslet: Harvey Hallas

Referee: Joe Vella

Penalty count: 4-4

Half-time: 10-6

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 10-6; 10-12, 10-18, 16-18, 20-18, 20-22

