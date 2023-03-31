Leeds Rhinos fall flat against a dominant Hull KR as Wakefield Trinity thrashed by St Helens

LEEDS RHINOS went down 20-12 away at Hull KR as Jordan Abdull was in inspirational form.

It was horrendous conditions at Craven Park with the first points of the night coming from Lachlan Coote’s boot in the 22nd minute after Blake Austin’s short drop-out didn’t go ten metres.

In the next set, another Jordan Abdull bomb caused havoc in the Leeds defence and Louis Senior was there to sprint through and dot down. Coote converted to make it 8-0.

KR’s kicking game was causing so many problems for the visitors and Mikey Lewis’ grubber was spilled by debutant Luke Hooley with Sauaso Sue diving on the loose ball. Coote converted from in front for a 14-0 lead.

It was Abdull’s kick that almost led to another try for the home side, but Senior put his foot in touch before offloading inside.

14-0 down at half-time and Leeds had to score first in the second forty minutes, but the Rhinos let the ball bounce from the kick-off with Kane Linnett pouncing for an instant try. Coote missed the conversion as the Robins led 18-0.

Leeds hit back immediately, though, as a superb Aidan Sezer grubber was pounced on gleefully by Luis Roberts. Rhyse Martin converted expertly from out wide to make it 18-6.

The visitors were found offside shortly after with Coote sending over the penalty to ensure Leeds had to score three times to win.

With the clock ticking down, James McDonnell latched onto a great Sezer kick through. With Martin’s conversion, the Rhinos were back to within eight at 20-12.

However, Rovers held on for a priceless two points.

Hull KR

1 Lachlan Coote

23 Louis Senior

24 Sam Wood

16 James Batchelor

5 Ryan Hall

20 Mikey Lewis

7 Jordan Abdull

15 Rhys Kennedy

9 Matt Parcell

10 George King

11 Frankie Halton

12 Kane Linnett

13 Elliot Minchella

Substitutes

8 Sauaso Sue

14 Jez Litten

22 Dean Hadley

26 Sam Luckley

Tries: Senior, Sue, Linnett

Goals: Coote 4/5

Leeds Rhinos

21 Luke Hooley

2 David Fusitu’a

3 Harry Newman

12 Rhyse Martin

16 Derrell Olpherts

6 Blake Austin

7 Aidan Sezer

18 Tom Holroyd

14 Jarrod O’Connor

10 Zane Tetevano

19 James McDonnell

11 James Bentley

13 Cameron Smith

Substitutes

8 Mikolaj Oledzki

15 Sam Lisone

17 Justin Sangare

24 Luis Roberts

Tries: Roberts, McDonnell

Goals: Martin 2/2

Elsewhere, St Helens hosted Wakefield Trinity with Mark Applegarth’s men looking for their first win of the season. However, the reigning champions had other ideas, running out 38-0 winners in what was Jonny Lomax’s 300th career game.