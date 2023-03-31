Why Nene MacDonald and Richie Myler aren’t playing for Leeds Rhinos tonight as Rohan Smith names debutant

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith named his side for tonight’s clash against Hull KR at Craven Park.

However, neither Nene MacDonald nor Richie Myler are playing with Smith explaining why.

Smith said: “Nene has had a bit of calf niggle so we haven’t pushed it. Richie spent a bunch of time in hospital with the birth of his new little baby so we have given him a little bit of time off.

That means that Luke Hooley will debut at fullback, with Smith excited to see him in action: “The opportunity for him has arisen. He has been working a long time to get to this point, it’s a good moment for him.

I want him to go and be himself, he knows how to play his footy and just go out there with the boys. He is ready.”