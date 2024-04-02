Leeds Rhinos find out verdict of Cameron Smith appeal

LEEDS RHINOS have been successful in their appeal in challenging the Grade B Dangerous Contact charge handed to their captain Cameron Smith in the aftermath of the club’s 26-6 win over Castleford Tigers last weekend.

Smith’s grading was reduced to A and his one-match ban overturned at an Operational Rules Tribunal last night.

North Wales Crusaders’ Patrick Rainford was unsuccessful in challenging the grading, F of a charge of lifting a player who is, or might be injured. He is banned for six matches.

Meanwhile, Wigan Warriors were unsuccessful in their appeal of Tyler Dupree’s Grade C Head Contact charge whilst Liam Byrne was handed a four-match ban and £750 fine after pleading guilty to Grade E Head Contact.

Earlier today the following players accepted Match Review Panel penalties.

Justin Sangare (Leeds Rhinos) – Head Contact – Grade C – 1 match penalty notice

Matty Lees (St Helens) – Head Contact – Grade C – 2 matches

Paul Vaughan (Warrington Wolves) – Dangerous Throw/Lift – Grade C – 2 matches

Harvey Livett (Huddersfield Giants) – Head Contact – Grade B – £250 fine

Harvey Barron (Hull FC) – Head Contact – Grade C – 1 match

Matty Beharrell (Hunslet) – Other Contrary Behaviour – Grade C – 1 match

Ellie Oldroyd (Huddersfield Giants) – Dangerous Contact – Grade B – £50 fine

Sophie Robinson (Leeds Rhinos) – Dangerous Contact – Grade C – 1 match

Jodie Morris (Wigan Warriors) – Dangerous Contact – Grade B – £50 fine

Courtney Treco (London Broncos) – Dangerous Contact – Grade B – £50 fine

