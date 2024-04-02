Wigan Warriors given verdict on Tyler Dupree ban challenge

TYLER DUPREE has been unsuccessful in challenging the Grade C Head Contact charge handed to him in the aftermath of Wigan Warriors’ 12-4 defeat to St Helens on Good Friday.

Dupree was handed a one-match penalty notice and a £500 fine – something which an Operational Rules Tribunal has tonight ruled in favour of.

It means that Dupree misses Wigan’s clash against Leigh Leopards on Thursday evening, whilst his teammate Liam Byrne will sit out the Warriors’ next four games after pleading guilty to Grade E Head Contact.

