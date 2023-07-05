Leeds Rhinos forward Justin Sangare signs Super League deal

LEEDS RHINOS have secured French international Justin Sangare, 25, on a new deal that will keep the forward at Headingley until at least the end of the 2025 Super League season.

The popular front rower joined the Rhinos this season from his home club, Toulouse Olympique, and has had a big impact both on and off the field with the Rhinos. His initial contract was due to expire next season but the club have acted quickly to secure him for a further year with a new deal. Sangare has made 15 appearances this season for the Rhinos, scoring one try so far, and has only missed two games during 2023.

Commenting on the new contract, Sangare said: “I am very happy and excited to keep building the process here at the Rhinos. It is nice to feel the confidence of everyone at the Rhinos with a contract extension. I am enjoying my rugby a lot at the moment especially when you consider the last two games we have played.

“We are enjoying playing together and we have found a way to win games; we need to keep that going now. The boys played very well last week against Warrington. It was good to see the energy they brought to the game; I thought we were outstanding.”

Sangare played 76 games for Toulouse Olympique having come through the club’s development programme. He made his debut for the club in 2016 when he was still just 17 and made six appearances off the bench that season in League One.

The following year he made three starts and eight appearances as a replacement, with nine appearances off the bench in 2018, scoring four tries. The following year he earned a call up to the French national side for their tour to Australia, which included featuring in the World Nines in Sydney.

In 2021, he was a mainstay of the Toulouse Olympique side which finally secured promotion to Super League, making 13 appearances and scoring ten tries in the process. Last season, he played 23 games in Super League with Toulouse. In addition to his club form, Sangare scored for France last season off the bench against England in Perpignan as well as playing against Shaun Wane’s side at the World Cup and in the mid-season international this year.

Sangare is only the third ever French international to sign for Leeds following on from Patrick Entat and Eric Anselme. He will team up with his international teammate Mickael Goudemand next season at Headingley after the Rhinos recently announced the capture of the Catalans Dragons and France forward. Sangare says he is looking forward to seeing Goudemand in a Rhinos shirt in 2024.

He added: “Mickael is a good guy and it will be fantastic to have another Frenchman here! I think it is great for us at the Rhinos to have a mix of cultures within our group. He is very powerful for his size, he is fast and skilful, he is a very good player.”

Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Rohan Smith added: “Justin has worked incredibly hard since joining the club to continue to improve his game and has become an integral member of our squad. He is very popular within our group and I am pleased that we have managed to extend his contract as he continues to show his worth in Super League.”