Three potential Super League destinations for Newcastle Knights flyer Laitia Moceidreke

RECRUITMENT is well underway for 2024 and beyond as Super League clubs attempt to build a roster capable of improving on 2023.

One player that could be heading to Super League next season is Newcastle Knights flyer Laitia Moceidreke with League Express understanding that the winger has been offered to northern hemisphere clubs.

The 22-year-old, who has yet to make an NRL appearance for the Knights, is out-of-contract at the end of the 2023 NRL season with a move to Super League on the cards, League Express understands.

Standing tall at 6 ft 6 and weighing over 100kg, Laitia Moceidreke would be one of the most athletic outside backs in the northern hemisphere, though he would count on Super League clubs’ quota. That being said, which three Super League clubs could potentially move for him?

Castleford Tigers

The Tigers have Bureta Faraimo and Greg Eden out of contract at the end of the 2023 Super League season, with youngsters Elliott Wallis and Jason Qareqare still raw. Although Moceidreke is still only 22 himself, he has been learning his trade at some of the most prestigious NRL clubs. Of course, Castleford also have a number of quota players off-contract too with Suaia Matagi and Mahe Fonua two more on that list. Bringing in the powerhouse winger would send a message that the Tigers are looking to be back with a bang in 2024.

Leeds Rhinos

Like Castleford, Leeds have a number of quota players coming off contract at the end of 2023 with David Fusitu’a, Aidan Sezer, Zane Tetevano and Blake Austin included. Fusitu’a has been linked by Rugby League Live to signing a new deal at Headingley, but with Moceidreke’s career just starting out, could Leeds boss Rohan Smith be lured by the 22-year-old? Smith likes his outside backs to be big and athletic and great at bringing the ball out of defence – something which Moceidreke prides himself on.

Hull FC

Hull FC will be losing Adam Swift at the end of 2023 whilst quota player Chris Satae is leaving and Andre Savelio has been linked with an exit from the MKM Stadium. Liam Tindall is being heavily linked with a move to the Black and Whites, but Moceidreke would certainly add good competition for places for Tony Smith’s side. A terrific finisher with pace to burn, the 22-year-old would light up Super League – and he would certainly benefit from potent attacking play.