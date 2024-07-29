Leeds Rhinos forward Sam Lisone escapes ban for Olly Russell clash

LEEDS RHINOS forward Sam Lisone has escaped a ban following his clash with Olly Russell during his side’s 34-6 win over Huddersfield Giants last Thursday night.

It was one of the main talking points over the weekend as Lisone appeared to raise his forearm into the face of Russell late in the first-half of the fixture.

The Huddersfield halfback bounced straight back up to complete the tackle on Lisone, with Sky Sports pundit Jon Wilkin applauding Russell for his “unbelievable” actions.

In the fallout from that tackle, Wilkin and Sky Sports host Brian Carney were left discussing whether Russell should have stayed down in order to win a penalty and a potential card for Lisone, with video referee Liam Moore unable to assess the incident once the Rhinos had scored given that it was multiple tackles before.

That being said, whilst a number of people have since spoken out saying that Russell should have stayed down, the Huddersfield man himself has taken to social media to dispel those comments.

Russell posted on X: “I don’t normally comment after games but people saying I cost the team a try or the game for not staying down. I signed up to the sport knowing it was tough and not football to roll around and pretend I’m hurt, I stand by getting up and the correct decision was made.”

However, Lisone has not been charged by the Disciplinary Match Review. After contacting the RFL, a spokesperson told League Express that the ex-Gold Coast Titans man had “no case to answer”.

