Championship club suspends head coach following RFL investigation

CHAMPIONSHIP club Sheffield Eagles have suspended head coach Mark Aston following an RFL investigation into a medical compliance matter.

As a result, the Eagles boss and physio Mick Heys now face an Operational Rules Tribunal.

Sheffield released this statement: “Following discussions with the RFL and a meeting of the board, the club has moved to suspend Mark Aston and Mick Heys from their duties, on a no fault basis, until the Operational Rules Tribunal has taken place, effective immediately. All parties are working co-operatively with the RFL ahead of the Operational Rules Tribunal.

“Interim arrangements to cover the suspended staff will come from within the existing coaching team with both members of staff being offered welfare support during this time.

“No further comment will be made by the club on the matter until after the results of the Operational Rules Tribunal are known.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast