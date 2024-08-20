Leeds Rhinos forward to exit Super League club at end of 2024 season

LEEDS RHINOS forward James Donaldson, 32, has announced he will leave the club after six seasons.

Donaldson will instead pursue his career as a Quantity Surveyor outside of full time Rugby League at the end of the current season.

Donaldson joined the Rhinos in 2019, initially on a trial basis when he was left without a contract after leaving Hull KR at the end of the 2018 season. Donaldson, who had a testimonial for services to the game earlier this year, recently returned to action for the Rhinos after a lengthy injury lay off this campaign. He has now made 112 appearances for Leeds including winning the Challenge Cup in 2020 and playing in the 2022 Grand Final at Old Trafford.

The proud Cumbrian started his career at Bradford Bulls in 2009 before joining Hull KR in 2015. Whilst at the Rhinos, the club have supported Donaldson to return to education and gained his degree in quantity surveying at Leeds Beckett University, studying full time alongside his training and playing commitments with the club.

Commenting on his decision to move away from full time Rugby League for next season, Donaldson said, “This has been a tough decision but Leeds will always be my club and I will forever be grateful for the opportunities I have had as a Rhinos player.

“Since I’ve come to the club, it’s changed my life in so many ways, whether it’s on or off the field. We have got a big end to the season ahead and I will be doing everything I can to make sure we finish the season in the best possible manner.

“I will always be available to support the boys but this is an opportunity to start the next chapter.

“During my career, I’ve always tried to let my hard work do the talking. I moved away from home at 16, dedicated all my life to rugby. I’m really proud that I stuck in there and feel like the achievements I have enjoyed have been on the back of that hard work.

“When I first joined Leeds, I found out that the Rhinos have a great connection with Leeds Beckett University. When I was younger, I never envisioned that I’d go to university, never in a million years, but it is something I’m really proud of.

“When the opportunity came to go to uni while playing, I immediately made the most of it. I had found out the hard way that you have to have a plan for life after rugby. I decided to do a three year degree in quantity surveying but I wanted to do it full time whilst still training so I could get it done as quickly as possible.

“Since graduating, I have been working one day a week with Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) in Leeds as an Assistant Cost Manager. I was introduced to the company through my degree and a connection to the Rhinos, that led to an opportunity to work with the company whilst I was still qualifying and things have progressed from there.

“I am looking forward to the next stage of my career now working full time within the business,” added Donaldson.

Leeds Rhinos Sporting Director Ian Blease added, “Whilst we will say a proper goodbye to James at the end of the season, on behalf of everyone at the club I would like to thank him for his efforts throughout his time at AMT Headingley.

“He is a model professional and a great example for our younger players about what it takes to succeed at the highest level. I know he is excited about the next chapter for him and his family, he will leave the club with our very best wishes and will always be welcome back.”

