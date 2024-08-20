Brad Arthur’s son, Matt Arthur, set for move on a three-year deal

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur is in the UK, but his son, Matt Arthur, will not be joining him.

Instead, Arthur junior will be heading to the Newcastle Knights on a three-year deal following his exit from the Parramatta Eels earlier in the season.

That’s according to News Corp which has reported that the 19-year-old will head to the Hunter club in a bid to fight it out with Jayden Brailey for the number nine shirt.

Arthur left Parramatta earlier in the year after being disappointed with his father’s treatment after the latter was let go following a decade in charge of the Eels.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast