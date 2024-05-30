Leeds Rhinos’ Gary Hetherington addresses Kevin Sinfield speculation

LEEDS RHINOS chief executive Gary Hetherington has addressed speculation linking Kevin Sinfield with the new sporting director rule created at the West Yorkshire club.

Hetherington announced his intention to create a new position to be the link between the administration and the playing side of things at Headingley.

Of course, a director of rugby – or sporting director – are becoming more common in sport, with former Leeds playmaker Richie Myler recently being appointed as a director of rugby at Hull FC.

Sinfield did do a similar role at the Rhinos under former head coach David Furner but left the role in July 2021 to take over as defence coach at Leicester Tigers in the 15-man code.

Now Hetherington, after being asked about the potential return of Sinfield, said: “Kevin did the role for three years and we were disappointed when he left,” Hetherington told BBC Radio Leeds.

“Kevin is an iconic ambassador of Leeds Rhinos and of the game of rugby league but I think Kevin is in employment as things stand.

“I did think Kevin got disillusioned with the role (of director of rugby) at the time but we are completely open to any applicants as it’s a blank piece of paper.”

The Rhinos expect to receive internal and external applications for the newly created position with the recruitment process beginning immediately and expected to be concluded in early June.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast