Garry Schofield predicts the Super League results for this weekend

BY GARRY SCHOFIELD

WARRINGTON host Wigan on Saturday a week ahead of their Wembley Challenge Cup final showdown.

It’s going to be interesting to see what sort of sides the two coaches put out, given what’s coming up in North London.

That makes the match even harder to predict, but I think the Wolves, buoyed by their win over Catalans in France, on Saturday, will edge it by eight points.

Hull KR and Leigh is another cracker. Even allowing for Leigh’s improved form, I reckon Rovers will win by ten, while Leeds will see of Castleford by 14.

On Friday, Huddersfield should have too much for Hull FC (another 14-point win) while even though they’re not firing on all cylinders, I foresee a 16-point success for St Helens at home to Catalans.

On Sunday, Salford host London, and I’m going the Red Devils by 32.

