Leeds Rhinos halfback Aidan Sezer reportedly agrees one-year deal to leave Super League club

LEEDS RHINOS halfback Aidan Sezer has reportedly agreed a one-year deal to leave the Super League club.

That’s according to News Corp which is claiming that Sezer has signed a 12-month contract with the Wests Tigers, with the deal also including a potential one-year extension.

Wests are currently in the midst of an intense recruitment drive with St George Illawarra Dragons star Jayden Sullivan firmly in the Concord club’s sights whilst New South Wales youngster Latu Fainu has already signed from the Manly Sea Eagles.

“The Tigers are going to have Aidan Sezer possibly, Sullivan and Fainu, so three halves signings within a week,” Braith Anasta said on NRL 360.

“They have offered Aidan Sezer a one-year contract. He is 32 and has played 16 games in the English Super League for Leeds this season. Clearly they are looking for some experience there,” James Hooper said on NRL 360.

It would leave the Rhinos down a halfback, though Blake Austin is expected to re-sign at Headingley.